Amy Schumer mocks Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s apology over Danny Masterson support

Amy Schumer has poked fun at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s apology video, after they wrote letters in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

Masterson, who is best known for starring in US sitcom That ‘70s Show, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two counts of rape last week (September 7). It later emerged his former co-stars, Kunis and Kutcher, were among 50 people who had sent letters in support of the actor ahead of his sentencing.

The couple subsequently released an apology video on Instagram following Masterson’s sentencing, explaining that the letters “were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling”.

Advertisement

Schumer, who faced criticism online after mocking how Nicole Kidman was sitting at the US Open, issued a mock apology on Monday (September 11) referencing the controversy around Kunis and Kutcher’s video.

In a post, which has since been deleted from Instagram, Schumer wrote: “I want to apologise to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of That ‘70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness #takingtimetoheal.”

Amy Schumer pokes fun at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis writing support letters for Danny Masterson. pic.twitter.com/KANoL690BQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2023

In her original post, Schumer shared a photo of Kidman from the tennis tournament, with the caption: “This how human sit.”

In their apology video, Kunis and Kutcher highlighted that they “support victims” in the case of Masterson.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said.

Advertisement

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that, and we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

To end the video, Kunis said: “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

Masterson was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, during the time when That ‘70s Show was on air. At the re-trial in May, the jury found him guilty of raping two women in 2003, but the charges brought forward by the third accuser from November 2001 were declared a mistrial. The actor pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The judge sentenced Masterson for 15 years to life on each of the two charges, with the actor ordered to serve both terms consecutively.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.