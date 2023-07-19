Amy Taylor, Adam Lambert appear as guest judges in new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ season 3 trailer

The trailer for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has been unveiled ahead of the series’ premiere next week, revealing Amy Taylor and Adam Lambert as two of the guest judges who are set to appear on the show.

In the trailer – which you can watch below – the cast of competing drag queens are introduced, before the camera cuts to Adam Lambert saying “I hear things are bigger Down Under,” before winking at a contestant.

Also confirmed to appear as a celebrity guest judge is Amyl And The Sniffers lead Amy Taylor, as well as footballer Josh Cavallo, New Zealand supermodel Rachel Hunter, former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil, actor Keiynan Lonsdale and American singer Deva Mahal.

Watch the trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 3 below.

The rest of the trailer promises nail-biting drama, infighting and tears being shed as RuPaul reprimands the competing drag queens. Later, she asks one of them to remove something off their face, in reference to an infamous moment with RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 contestant Valentina.

The highly anticipated third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is set to premiere on July 28 via Stan in Australia with RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson returning as judges. The show will also be available on TVNZ+ in New Zealand, and internationally on streaming platform WOW Presents Plus.

Competing drag queens this year are Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze and Rita Menu – all of whom were introduced earlier this month in a separate ‘Meet The Queens’ video.