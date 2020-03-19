An original character returns in the next ‘The Walking Dead’ episode

The Walking Dead is bringing back an original character for next week’s episode.

In a promotional clip released in the US of episode 13 (‘What We Become’) the show flashes back to the season 2 finale. Viewers will remember that Andrea (Laurie Holden), here seen pursued by zombies, is saved by Michonne (Danai Gurira).

But the plot has been altered in this particular flashback. In the promo Michonne simply watches on and turns her back as Andrea is killed by the zombies. It’s presumed she dies, with her screams resounding in the distance.

This of course presents an alternative ending to a previous plot point – a “what if” scenario. But the snippet, as Digital Spy notes, might help understand the episode’s official trailer. In it, Michonne is seen holding Negan’s bat that harks to the season 6 finale. Is this another “what if” moment?

The forthcoming episode, which is expected to centre on Michonne for her final outing, will see the character arrive at Virgil’s home only to find that the island isn’t what it seems.

“The island is not clear. It was until the others came,” Virgil says in the trailer.

The most recent episode of The Walking Dead saw a major on the show, Alpha, be killed off in a major showdown with Negan.

Meanwhile, Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has admitted he would “burn down” the show if his character Daryl Dixon was killed off.

The Walking Dead continues on Mondays at 9pm on FOX in the UK. You can also catch up on the show via NOW TV.