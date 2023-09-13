Fans delighted at Anakin Skywalker cameo in latest ‘Ahsoka’ episode: “Probably the best shot I have ever seen in Star Wars”

Fans on social media have been sharing their delight at the Anakin Skywalker cameo in the latest episode of Ahsoka.
In the newest episode of the Star Wars spin-off TV series, Hayden Christensen made a return as his beloved character, to the joy of fans.
One fan described Anakin’s entrance through the haze and transition into Darth Vader as “probably the best shot I have ever seen in Star Wars,” with another saying: “Anakin Skywalker referencing his son Luke Skywalker to Ahsoka meant everything to me.”
this is probably the best shot i have ever seen in star wars. pic.twitter.com/WDnc5eizmu
Anakin Skywalker referencing his son Luke Skywalker to #Ahsoka meant everything to me pic.twitter.com/fSXncVHmmr
Another fan lauded Christensen’s performance as “perfect” while another said: “Thank you, Hayden Christensen. I hope you know how much we love you. Goodbye, Skyguy.”
This is definitely one of the best shots of Star Wars as a whole
I don't have much to say, IT'S AMAZING AND SPECTACULAR
HAYDEN CHRISTENSEN IS PERFECT #AnakinSkywalker #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/oJDIU3ECws
Another fan said: We have NEVER seen this Anakin before. He finally has all of the memories and experiences of Vader, no longer burdened with his physical limitations from his injuries, & he’s on the side of the Light. This is incredible. Hayden I have m i s s e d you.”
We have NEVER seen this Anakin before. He finally has all of the memories and experiences of Vader, no longer burdened with his physical limitations from his injuries, & he's on the side of the Light. This is incredible. Hayden I have m i s s e d you. #AnakinSkywalker #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/pKjeeUA72g
See more reactions to the cameo below.
one of the best shots in star wars history. argue with a wall. #Ahsoka #Anakin pic.twitter.com/UavZcNRCzT
Nothing will never not make this terrifying. This is Darth Vader. #starwars #darthvader #Anakin #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/Ucy6nyoOth
I am not OKAY, this is everything
They did it, they really did it 🥹#Ahsoka #Anakin #AnakinSkywalker pic.twitter.com/qNoKgdis1D
Dave Filoni just casually dropping one of the hardest transitions in Star Wars 👌🏽🔥👀 #Ahsoka #TanoTuesday #AnakinSkywalker #Anakin pic.twitter.com/Ps6d5JG2lt
This tweet is just to exclusively thank Hayden Christensen, even after years of being wronged he returned to the franchise and showed that his #Anakin is a milestone in history, know that we thank you Hayden, you are very loved by many fans of the franchise 🤍 #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/TRKPJLPji1
The new series sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars).
First reviews for Ahsoka praised the show as a “dream come true” with one writing: “It’s got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh.”
In a three-star review of the show, NME wrote: “The action cuts fast and loose (apparently you can be stabbed through the guts with a lightsaber now and hop out of bed the next morning), but it’s all slickly served up and polished to a Disney+ sheen.
“This isn’t the grounded grit of Andor and it isn’t the stripped-back sweep of The Mandalorian nor the multiplex ambition of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but Ahsoka has more than enough of its own charm and electricity to be something greater than filler.”