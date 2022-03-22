‘And Just Like That’ renewed for season two

Sex And The City sequel series And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season.

Series executive producer Michael Patrick King confirmed the news alongside HBO/HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, celebrating the show’s success in a new interview with Deadline.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our Sex life is back,” King said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, added: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

And Just Like That sees the return of original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, while Kim Cattrall is absent as Samantha Jones.

In a three-star review of the first season NME wrote: ‘After an awkward start to this reunion, And Just Like That… is beginning to feel like hanging out with an old friend again.”