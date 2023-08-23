‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for third season at HBO

HBO Max‘s And Just Like That… is coming back for a third season, the streaming platform has confirmed.

Last night (August 22), HBO Max confirmed the news via social media, sharing a clip of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw saying “If it feels right, and it does, why slow it down?” before clips of the show’s cast are flashed across the screen.

Cosmos are in order 🍸!#AndJustLikeThat is returning for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/p5oML4moKT — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 22, 2023

And Just Like That… season three has yet to receive a tentative release date, due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike and the Hollywood actors’ strike. The news comes just ahead of the premiere of season two’s finale, which will air on August 24.

Executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King said via a press statement per Variety: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

Sarah Aubry, the head of original content for Max added: “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.”

And Just Like That… serves as a both a revival and sequel to the original Sex And The City series and sees the return of original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, while Kim Cattrall is absent as Samantha Jones.

The first season of And Just Like That… premiered in December 2021, 17 years after wrapping up the sixth season of Sex And The City on HBO in 2004. Season one of And Just Like That scored a three-star review from NME upon its release.

Nick Levine wrote: “After an awkward start to this reunion, And Just Like That… is beginning to feel like hanging out with an old friend again.”