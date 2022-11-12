‘And Just Like That’ season two “feels like iconic ‘Sex And The City’ episodes”

The upcoming second season of And Just Like That “feels like iconic Sex And The City episodes,” according to an HBO Max executive.

The spin-off series, which debuted its first season at the end of 2021, sees the return of original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, while Kim Cattrall is absent as Samantha Jones.

With a second season of the show confirmed by HBO Max back in March, the streaming service’s head of originals, Sarah Aubrey, has revealed what to expect from the next edition of the show.

“What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life,” Aubrey told Variety. “It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex And The City episodes.”

She added: “Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season.

“We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone.”

Upon the renewal of the show, series executive producer Michael Patrick King said: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That… our Sex life is back.”

Aubrey added: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much. We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

In a three-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “After an awkward start to this reunion, And Just Like That… is beginning to feel like hanging out with an old friend again.”