A new trailer has been released for Star Wars series Andor which confirms the show will debut on September 21.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in the upcoming prequel series, set five years prior to events in 2016’s Rogue One. Also reprising his role is Forest Whittaker as Saw Gerrera, who has since voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

New cast members include Genevieve O’Reilly as senator Mon Mothma and Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen, alongside Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms and David Hayman.

A synopsis reads: “In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.”

The show was created by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, who has written five of the twelve episodes. Luna serves as an executive producer.

Speaking about the show ahead of the trailer’s debut on ABC’s Good Morning America (via Variety), Luna said: “It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that.

“We’re going to meet him when life is tough, it’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises. It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around – it’s people having to take control.”

Andor was renewed for a second season in May this year, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

The first three episodes of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, with the rest of the episodes released weekly until November 23.