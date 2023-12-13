‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher has died, aged 61

Andre Braugher, known for playing Captain Raymond Holt in the hit NBC comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine among other roles, has died. He was 61.

Per Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Braugher’s death on Monday (December 11) was confirmed by his longtime rep Jennifer Allen, who also added that he passed away from a “brief illness”. He leaves behind his wife, actress Ami Brabson, and his sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

Tributes have been pouring in from various people who worked with Braugher. Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Instagram to express his condolences. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” he wrote. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Advertisement

Others who worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine also paid their tributes, including Prentice Penny, who wrote for the comedy in addition to show-running Insecure. Recalling a memory on the set of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he wrote: “One of my other favorite memories was me, him and Terry Crews talking on set. He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said “Gotta keep ‘em on they toes”.”

One of my other favorite memories was me, him and Terry Crews talking on set. He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said “Gotta keep ‘em on they toes.” Again, I fell out! RIP #andreBraugher — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023

Braugher was born and raised in Chicago, before he earned his bachelor’s degree in Stanford University and subsequently, his M.F.A from the Julliard School. He made his acting debut in the 1989 film, Glory, in which he played a black man who joins the first black regiment in the Union Army, playing alongside Matthew Broaderick and Denzel Washington.

Braugher’s breakout role was as Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC police procedural, Homicide: Life On The Street, which ran from 1993 to 1999. For the role, Braugher earned a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and two Television Critics Association Awards. Homicide: Life On The Street was also where he met his wife Ami Brabson, who had a recurring role on the show.

In the 2000s, Braugher’s career was marked by roles in films including Poseidon, Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer, and Passengers, alongside starring roles in television mini-series, including 2004’s Salem’s Lot and 2006’s Thief, the latter of which earned him a Primetime Emmy.

Advertisement

Between 2013 and 2021, Braugher co-starred with Andy Samberg in the beloved NBC comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as the stoic Captain Raymond Holt. His performance earned him two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and four Primetime Emmy nominations.

Braugher’s final role was in the 2022 drama She Said, which starred Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan and was based on the 2019 book of the same name, about the New York Times journalists whose reporting sparked the #MeToo movement and resulted in the prosecution of Harvey Weinstein. In it, Braugher played journalist and editor Dean Baquet.

He was scheduled to resume shooting the Netflix murder-mystery The Residence, which had completed production for four episodes before the Writers’ Guild of America strike. While it was originally slated to restart production on January 2, it is now unclear if the show’s resumption will maintain on this date, or what the future of Braugher’s role is.

This is a developing story