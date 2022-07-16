Andrew Garfield to play Richard Branson in new ‘Hot Air’ series

Andrew Garfield is set to portray Sir Richard Branson in a new limited series about the rise of Virgin Airways.

The show, titled Hot Air, will be directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and is based on the 1994 book Dirty Tricks.

According to reports in Deadline, the six-part series will be written by Jon Croker (Paddington 2) and is currently being shopped around to a number of streaming services.

Dirty Tricks, the book from investigative journalist Martyn Gregory, focuses on the battle between Branson’s Virgin Airways and British Airways, in which Branson was awarded over £3.5million after suing BA for planting negative stories about Virgin in the press in a move dubbed ‘Operation Barbara’.

The news of Garfield’s casting comes after he stated earlier this year that he wanted to take some time away from acting.

He told People in April: “I’m actually really happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be.

“It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I’m very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can carry on authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way.”

Elsewhere, Garfield recently starred in Under The Banner of Heaven and was nominated for an Oscar for Tick, Tick… Boom!, as well as reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.