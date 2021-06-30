Andy Dick arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon

Comedian Andy Dick was reportedly arrested last weekend for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Page Six, the LAPD confirmed the incident, which was also described by Elisa Jordana on her YouTube show Kermit and Friends. Dick is said to have been arrested on June 26.

Jordana claimed Dick assaulted his lover, a man named Lucas (last name not disclosed), with a metal chair. Lucas was reportedly taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital, with Jordana adding: “I saw pictures, I saw video; it’s not good.”

The actor went on to allege Dick would become “very aggressive” when drunk. “It was getting worse and worse and worse,” she said. “Everyday there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen.”

Watch her full video here:

Describing a sense of relief that he has reportedly been arrested, she went on: “There are warning signs with people. It doesn’t happen out of the blue. When I heard he was in jail, I wasn’t that surprised. We don’t have to worry that he is going to die today.”

Back in 2018, Andy Dick was charged with “misdemeanour sexual battery” and “misdemeanour simple battery” after allegedly groping a woman on an LA sidewalk. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail after failing to complete his community service duties.

Andy Dick’s representatives have not responded to NME’s request for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.