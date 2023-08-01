Angus Cloud’s mum called 911 to report “possible overdose”

The mother of late Euphoria actor Angus Cloud called emergency services to report her son’s “possible overdose”, it’s been reported.

TMZ writes that the Oakland Police and Fire Deptartment responded to a 911 call made at around 11.30am local time yesterday (July 31) by Cloud’s mother. She reported a “possible overdose,” and said that he didn’t have a pulse.

Cloud was eventually pronounced dead on the scene. Police have said that the cause of his death is unknown at this stage and that they’ve launched an investigation.

The actor, 25, rose to fame in HBO‘s teen drama Euphoria in which he portrayed Fezco, a friend and sometimes drug dealer to Zendaya’s character, Rue. His other acting credits include The Line and North Hollywood.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family told TMZ in a statement yesterday.

They continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud’s death comes weeks after the death of his father. A fortnight ago the actor shared an image of his father on Instagram, captioned “miss u breh”.

