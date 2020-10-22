‘Animaniacs’ reboot drops first trailer – and Donald Trump is in it

The first trailer for Hulu’s reboot of Animaniacs has just been released – check it out below.

The revamped show, returning to screens 22 years after the animated show’s original run, will offer fans 13 brand new episodes with the familiar characters.

Animaniacs at Hulu will feature Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko, as well as Warner sister Dot.

The trailer sees the characters questioning the point of a reboot, before then diving into everything they’ve missed – covering catfishing, Beyoncé and quinoa wraps, as well as a glimpse of Donald Trump.

Watch the first trailer for Animaniacs here:

In a statement teasing the reboot, a press release read: “After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground.”

A preview of the reboot premiered at New York Comic Con earlier this year, with a parody of Jurassic Park. The clip showed a reworking of the iconic dinosaur reveal, with Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler instead witnessing the arrival of the Animaniacs.

“Alan, this species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998,” Sattler says. “I mean, these haven’t been seen on TV since the golden era of animation!”

Steven Spielberg will return as an executive producer on the series, while original voice actors Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille and Maurice LaMarche will also return.

Hulu’s reboot of Animaniacs will premiere on Hulu on November 20.