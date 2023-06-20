Antony Starr says ‘The Boys’ fans are “missing the point” if they support Homelander

Antony Starr has said that The Boys fans are “missing the point entirely” if they support Homelander.

The New Zealand actor – who plays patriotic yet sadistic superhero Homelander in the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – said that he’s surprised the character still has fans in viewers.

“There’s a very strange thing that’s happened with the character, though he is clearly not a good guy,” the actor recently told The LA Times.

“A lot of people have glommed onto him. There’s a weird element out there that actually kind of idolise him. I’ve seen some shit on Twitter and I’m like, ‘Wait, What? You are missing the point entirely!’”

“What if Superman were a narcissistic sociopath?” he aded.

He continued that showrunner Eric Kripke “has said many times, ‘He’s Trump!’ – [but] if you made it too directly Trump, it becomes very two-dimensional.”

“I understand exactly what Eric means, and [Homelander murdering a protester before a crowd] was his ‘Fifth Avenue’ moment, 100%,” he added. “But with the speechy stuff, if you want someone who can string a sentence together, who does that better than … Obama?”

The actor also elaborated on why Homelander possesses the character traits that he does. “He’s the loneliest guy in the world. He’s got no one to relate to but himself,” Starr said.

“His isolation is immaculate. It’s almost perfect. He’s not stupid; he’s incredibly emotionally stunted.”

Last year, Kripke confirmed that Homelander will be killed before the show’s end, sharing: “There’s no way the series ends without Homelander dying.”

He added: “I’m just not comfortable with keeping that guy alive in the universe. We have to do something!”

Elsewhere, The Boys star Erin Moriarty spoke out last year the abuse she’s received from the Amazon show’s “misogynistic fans”.

Kripke then addressed the misogynistic hate that had been levelled against Moriarty.

“This is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message,” Kripke said. “Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, fuck off to the sun & don’t watch [The Boys], we don’t want you.”