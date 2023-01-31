Anya Taylor-Joy dimisses ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ season two rumours after Twitter hack

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed that her Twitter account was hacked, and that a tweet about a second season of The Queen’s Gambit was fake.

The Menu actress clarified the situation after a post simply reading “Queen’s Gambit Season 2” was shared on her official page.

The post was up for 10 minutes before being taken down, but it was long enough to spark mass fan excitement online.

Advertisement

“My Twitter has been hacked. Apologies for all inconveniences. It’s not me!” she shared on Instagram Stories.

Taylor-Joy has not tweeted since November 2020, when The Queen’s Gambit broke records to become Netflix’s most-viewed, scripted limited series (at the time), with 62 million households watching every episode within its first 28 days.

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott and adapted from the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the show starred Taylor-Joy as a chess prodigy who must battle personal demons on her way to becoming a world champion. The series won a total of 11 Emmy awards, including outstanding limited series.

Back in September 2021, Frank confirmed that there were no plans for a second season of the show.

“I feel like we told the story we wanted to tell, and I worry — let me put it differently — I’m terrified that if we try to tell more, we would ruin what we’ve already told,” he told Deadline.

Advertisement

In a three-star review of the series, NME wrote: “From the opening scenes of Godless showrunner Scott Frank’s chess prodigy drama, Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) is shown with an appetite for self-destruction. Woken in the bath by banging on the door moments before the biggest match of her rapidly rising career, she swears, swallows two turquoise pills, and minutes later faces her opponent under a sea of eyes.”

“In a bid to externalise the thrills of this very insular game they’ve adorned the tournament with lavish production design and Gabriele Binder’s elegant costumes, while slick CGI shows Beth’s inner workings on the ceiling.”

Taylor-Joy will next be seen in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, stepping into the role originated by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film.