Asa Butterfield on ‘Sex Education’ character’s sexuality: “Who knows?”

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has addressed rumours that his character will explore queerness in future episodes of the show.

The actor has played high schooler Otis since the Netflix teen comedy first launched in 2019. Although most of the surrounding characters explore many aspects of their sexualities, Otis has maintained relationships solely with women.

However in a recent interview, Butterfield confirmed that Otis’ sexuality is not set. When asked if his character would ever explore queerness on-screen, he told GQ: “I’ve never had any suggestions or gotten any leads to suggest that he’s disguised any part of him, including his sexuality.”

He added: “Then again, everyone is constantly changing, so who knows?”

Butterfield also explained how the show, which is now in its third season, has taught him about “the spectrum of sexuality.”

“Everyone’s interests and preferences are so personal and unique to them,” he said. “There are so many factors that can play into sexuality. Everyone’s on their respective journey.”

Elsewhere, Butterfield’s co-star Gillian Anderson celebrated her win at the Emmys with a NSFW Sex Education-themed cake.

The team at Chloé, who designed the actor’s look on the red carpet, sent Anderson a cake as a means of congratulations in the shape of male genitalia, with “Congrats on a BIG one!” written below.

“Let them eat cake! Thank you thank you thank you” Anderson wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram, accompanied with the hashtags “#sizedoesmatter” and #penisoftheyear”.