‘Attack On Titan’ release date leaked for final episode

The release date for Attack On Titan’s final episode has been leaked online.

As noted by X user kles7_, the release date of November 4, 2023 was discovered in the description of an unlisted YouTube video on the Anime Pony Canyon channel. The video, titled “The Attack On Titan Worldwide Afterparty PV Part 1”, has since been made private.

As noted in the leaked description, the video appears to be a promo for a special that is set to air after the anime’s final episode.

The translated description reads: “Immediately after the final episode of the TV anime Attack On Titan that will broadcast at 24:00 on Saturday November 4th, there will be an opening party for four days, special programs by the production team and cast, and a grand venue that looks back on the past 10 years with famous songs.”

THEY ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED IT ON A UNLISTED VIDEO DESCRIPTION, LMAOO.

— kles🕊️⚡ (@kles7_) September 11, 2023

The final special was announced to be releasing later this year, although a specific date has yet to be officially revealed. Last month, however, it was confirmed that post-recording work had been completed on the final episode.

Attack On Titan’s fourth and final season has been split into three parts. The first two aired in 2020 and 2022 respectively, with the final part divided into two specials. The first one-hour special aired in March this year.

The show, based on the manga series by Hajime Isayama, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls to protect them from giant humanoid Titans.

In a four-star review of the first special earlier this year, NME wrote: “Part 3’s premiere is undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments, and even a cute love story. But the experience is still somewhat tainted by the show’s eccentric release schedule.”