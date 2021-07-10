Australian TV and radio star Jono Coleman dies aged 65

Australian TV and radio personality Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman has died at the age of 65.

Coleman died peacefully in hospital last night (July 9) with his wife Margot and two children by his side, following a five year battle with prostate cancer.

“Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years,” Margot said in a statement about his death.

“We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.

“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”

She added: “When I asked Jono recently how he wanted to be remembered, he said, ‘For doing a good deed every day.’ Such was the generosity and caring nature of the love of my life.

“We will find the time to bring together all those close to him to celebrate his life when circumstances permit.”

Coleman began his TV career in the late 1970s, working on Australian children’s TV show Simon Townsend’s Wonder World. Later, he moved to the UK to present the Russ’n’Jono show on Virgin Radio with Russell Williams.

After being sacked from Virgin in 2011, he went on to work at Heart Radio and the BBC, before returning to Australia to spend more time with his family.

“Love you dad. Rest in Peace,” Coleman’s son Oscar wrote on Twitter, one of a host of tributes pouring in from across the entertainment world.

Oscar also shared an audio tribute to Jono from TV personality Michael Parkinson. See the tribute and listen to Parkinson’s ode to Coleman below, alongside a full statement from the Coleman family.

In response to Oscar’s post, actor Russell Crowe said he was “really sorry” to hear of Coleman’s passing.

He added: “Your dad was a lovely man. It must be an awful time for you right now. My deepest condolences.”

Fellow Australian TV personality and The Last Leg host Adam Hills tweeted: “RIP Jono Coleman. One of my early radio heroes, and one of the nicest people I ever met. I used to wake up to his voice back when radio alarm clocks were a thing. A ball of positive energy who scaled the heights of the industry in both the UK and Australia. “Awaywegonow…” x.”

His former co-host Julia Zemino added: “Jono Coleman. You beautiful man. I loved being your co-host for 2 years on radio. You brought nothing but sunshine every day.”

Coleman is survived by his wife of 31 years, Margot, and two children, Oscar (27) and Emily (24).