Australian TV legend Bert Newton has leg amputated following ‘life or death’ infection

Australian television icon Bert Newton has revealed he has had his leg amputated following complications from a toe infection.

As reported by Sydney Morning Herald, the 82-year-old was diagnosed with the infection back in December of last year, which eventually led to his hospitalisation for the past six weeks.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford revealed to 3AW Mornings that Newton was given an ultimatum by doctors, which he described as a “life or death” decision.

“It didn’t seem particularly dramatic, but subsequently a whole series of doctors and specialists and vascular surgeons have all investigated it … things have got worse rather than better,” Ford said.

“The long and the short of it is that he was given the ultimatum: you only have a couple of months to live, but if you have this operation and we amputate your leg, you could have many years ahead.

“A new chapter of his life begins now, hopefully pain-free, but obviously mobility will be an issue,” Ford continued.

“He’s in reasonably good spirits.”

Ford said he had spoken to Newton’s wife of 45 years, Patti, who shared that the couple are renovating their two-storey home to move their bedroom downstairs. Patti is also reportedly suffering with a broken ankle.