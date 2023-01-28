Australian TV personality Diana ‘Bubbles’ Fisher has died, aged 91

Diana ‘Bubbles’ Fisher – an Australian TV personality best known for her roles on Beauty And The Beast and the original Heartbreak High – has died at the age of 91.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Fisher passed away in Sydney on Thursday evening (January 26). She’d been admitted to St Vincent’s Private Hospital on Monday (January 23), reportedly due to complications stemming from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; she’d battled with the illness for two years prior.

In a statement made yesterday (January 27), Sally Evans, a longtime friend of Fisher’s, said the personality “was still full of life” in her later years, “just as people would remember her”. Evans last saw Fisher on Christmas, it was noted, where she “was rousing on my husband for not giving her enough baked potatoes”.

Fisher was born and raised in London, and met her former husband Humphrey when she was working at the BBC. She moved to Sydney when the station posted Humphrey to Australia in 1964, five years after they were married at London’s Lambeth Palace. Their marriage was officiated by Fisher’s father in law; he’d previously officiated Queen Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip in 1947.

Across her storied career in media, Fisher was renowned for her reverence for, and coverage of, the Royal Family. She covered their happenings for various outlets in more than 53 countries, and in 2020, told Woman’s Day that she’d “had the great pleasure of meeting many royals”. At the time, she described the late Queen as “so charming”, and Prince Charles as “someone genuinely interested”.

Fisher was a key figure in the boon of Australian television, with one of her formative roles being the agony aunt on Beauty And The Beast. During the aforementioned Woman’s Day interview, she said of her tenure on the show: “Over the years I worked with many of the beasts, from Eric Baume to Clive Robertson. I began appearing on the popular TV talk shows of the day, from Maggie Tabberer’s to Mike Walsh’s.”

Another of Fisher’s biggest roles was on The Inventors, where she appeared as a panelist for 12 years. “People still come up to me and ask: ‘is it safe?’ and ‘does it come in other colours?’ – my two famous catchcries,” she recalled.

In a tribute published by the Herald, another of Fisher’s friends, local personality Glen Marie Frost, dubbed the late star “the quintessential hostess”. Frost continued: “She would throw a dinner party and have an incredibly eclectic mix of people in her home, actors, producers, media people … me. People don’t do that anymore, and no one ever goes to anyone’s home. She really was a fabulous woman, both on and off the screen.”