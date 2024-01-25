Ayo Edebiri to host ‘SNL’, Jennifer Lopez tapped to perform

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri will soon host an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), it has been announced.

The long-running weekly sketch show took to social media to make the announcement, also confirming in the process that Jennifer Lopez will serve as the show’s musical guest performer on February 3.

The show will mark Aye Edebiri’s first time on SNL, while it’ll be Lopez’s fifth appearance overall. The latter last appeared on the show in 2019, when she hosted to promote her film Hustlers. Jennifer Lopez is set to release a new album, titled ‘This Is Me… Now’, on February 16, which will be her first record in over a decade.

Besides starring in The Bear, Edebiri has also starred in Bottoms, and was a writer for shows such as Big Mouth and Dickinson among others.

Ayo Edebiri’s hosting gig comes shortly after she won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards last week for her role in The Bear. She also won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Apart from wins for Edebiri, The Bear also won big at the Primetime Emmys, winning a total of six awards including Outstanding Comedy Series.

NME named The Bear the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”