Bam Margera is on the run from police after “physical confrontation”

Former Jackass star Bam Margera is on the run following a “physical confrontation” last weekend.

According to Variety, the Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Margera after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with someone at his home in Chester County on Sunday April 23.

It is reported that the other person involved suffered minor injuries.

The police said in a statement that they were called to the residence at 11am in response to a reported disturbance. “Margera fled into a wooded area prior to the arrival of [Pennsylvania State Police] and has not been located at this time,” it read.

Margera’s brother, musician Jess Margera, claimed on social media yesterday (April 24) that he was involved in the confrontation with Bam. “He threw some punches at me which I blocked,” Jess wrote. “He got a good one on my ear tho it’s still ringing actually haha.

Same ol shit. It’s just boring at this point sadly. I just want him to get help. It’s about 20 years overdue.”

In a follow-up comment, Jess mentioned “the constant death threats against my parents and other family members that I’m not going to sit there and tolerate”.

He added: “He’s been up for about a week at this point and is hallucinating. He is a danger to himself and anyone around him and that is unacceptable.”

Hey thanks for all the comments everyone, I’m fine pic.twitter.com/lL2osabLeH — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 24, 2023

Bam Margera revealed last May that he had completed a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. In December 2022, the skateboarder, stunt performer and TV personality was hospitalised after suffering from a “very serious case” case of pneumonia.

Margera recalled the experience during a conversation with his friend and former co-star Steve-O the following month. “I basically was pronounced dead,” he explained at the time.

Steve-O has since expressed his concern for Margera, claiming that he’d slipped back into his addiction issues. “I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery,” he wrote.

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice. You’re dying brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Last month, Margera was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman and for public intoxication at a restaurant in LA.