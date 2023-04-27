Bam Margera turns himself in to police, denies hitting brother

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has turned himself in after police issued an arrest warrant over an alleged “physical altercation”.

On Sunday (April 23), Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for Margera after he was allegedly involved in an altercation at his home in Chester County. The other person involved in the incident was later identified as his older brother, Jess Margera.

When police arrived at the reported disturbance, Margera had already “fled into a wooded area” and had not been located.

As reported by PageSix, a police spokesperson confirmed Margera had surrendered to police at the Avondale station on Thursday morning (April 27). His bail was set at $50,000 (£40,045) in a local district court.

Margera is scheduled to return to court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing, where he faces six different charges, including one count of assault, one count of harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats with the intention to terrorise another.

In a post on Instagram, the Jackass star denied the allegations, writing: “I just got out of the courthouse with my lawyers. Everything went great and the false accusations of what my brother says are not true and he will be sued for defamation as well as being evicted from castle bam sooner than later.

“The reason this happened is because I read his phone saying he wants me back in California and he wants to find a way to 302 me. Fuck him.”

In a post on Twitter on Monday (April 24), Jess Margera claimed he was involved in an altercation with Bam. “He threw some punches at me which I blocked,” Jess wrote. “He got a good one on my ear tho it’s still ringing actually haha.

“Same ol shit. It’s just boring at this point sadly. I just want him to get help. It’s about 20 years overdue.”

In a follow-up comment, Jess claimed Bam had sent “constant death threats against my parents and other family members”, adding: “He’s been up for about a week at this point and is hallucinating. He is a danger to himself and anyone around him and that is unacceptable.”

Hey thanks for all the comments everyone, I’m fine pic.twitter.com/lL2osabLeH — Jess Margera (@jessmargera) April 24, 2023

Bam Margera revealed last May that he had completed a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. In December 2022, the skateboarder, stunt performer and TV personality was hospitalised after suffering from a “very serious case” case of pneumonia.

Margera recalled the experience during a conversation with his friend and former co-star Steve-O the following month. “I basically was pronounced dead,” he explained at the time.

Steve-O has since expressed his concern for Margera, claiming that he’d slipped back into his addiction issues. “I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery,” he wrote.

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice. You’re dying brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Last month, Margera was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman and for public intoxication at a restaurant in LA.