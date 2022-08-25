Barbie Ferreira will not return to ‘Euphoria’ for season 3: “A very teary eyed goodbye”

Barbie Ferreira has announced her departure from the cast of Euphoria.

The actor, who played Kat Hernandez in the hit HBO television show, announced the news via her Instagram stories today (August 25). She shared an illustration of her character drawn by co-star Hunter Schafer with an accompanying message bidding a “teary eyed goodbye” to the role.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” the message read, “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

Advertisement

Ferreira went on to describe the “care” she put into portraying Kat, who she’s played since Euphoria’s first season aired in 2019, before professing her love for the character. “I put all my care and love into her”, Ferreira wrote, “I hope you guys could feel it. I love you Katherine Hernandez.”

While the reason for her departure remains unknown, reports circulated earlier this year claiming Ferreira had disagreed with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson over the direction of her character throughout the show’s second season. ​​Ferreira later addressed the rumours – which included claims she stormed off the season two set – in a March interview with Insider, saying that “​​a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”

In the same interview, Ferreira expressed interest in continuing to portray the character following the season two finale, which aired in February this year. The actor said she hoped that Kat’s “internal fantasy life” would be further explored in future episodes, and remarked that she was “excited to read” the scripts for the third season, which was officially renewed by HBO earlier this year.

So far, it has been confirmed that Dominic Fike will reprise his role in Euphoria season 3, alongside the return of Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, both of whom were nominated for their work on the show at this year’s Emmy Awards. An official premiere date for the third season has yet to be announced.