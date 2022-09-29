Dark side of Barney revealed in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ trailer

The dark side of Barney the Dinosaur is being explored in a new documentary series called I Love You, You Hate Me – check it out below.

Premiering next month on Peacock in the US, the show promises to look at the backlash to the character’s message of acceptance.

READ MORE: The 10 best horror films of 2021

“I Love You, You Hate Me unpacks how a children’s character who stood for inclusion, understanding and kindness birthed a movement of anger and criticism that threatened the show, its creators, and their futures,” executive producer Joel Chiodi, head of documentaries and SVP of strategic development at Scout Productions, said in a statement, per IndieWire.

Advertisement

“As it spotlights the beginnings of modern-day hate culture, this documentary traces the creation of the character and how it took a toll on the people closest to it, examining the surprising and lingering impact the ‘Big Purple Dinosaur’ left on American society.”

Take a look at the trailer here:

The series was executive produced and directed by Tommy Avallone. Discussing his connection to Barney, Avallone said: “Barney came out on television when I was just 10 years old, and I admittedly didn’t understand him. As a teenager, for one of my birthdays, I asked my aunt to make me a Barney costume, so my friends and I could beat him up on camera.

“Several years later, creating this docuseries, it feels good to be on the other side and no longer a Barney hater. Now having children of my own, I understand all the love that went into making the purple dinosaur.”

I Love You, You Hate Me is set to premiere on October 12 on Peacock. A UK release date has not been revealed at the time of writing.