Batman spin-off series ‘Gotham P.D.’ reveals plot details

Plot details for upcoming Batman spin-off series Gotham P.D. have been revealed, with the show focusing on corrupt police in Gotham.

The new HBO Max series was announced last month and will connect to the world of The Batman movie, which sees Robert Pattinson take on the role of the DC hero.

Director Matt Reeves and Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter are set to oversee the live-action show, and during the DC FanDome virtual event, Reeves elaborated a bit on the show’s plot.

Advertisement

“For me, the idea of this story was a story in which Gotham, which has this depth of corruption, and then the idea that we could actually do a series that is going deeper into an aspect of it, which in this case is the corrupt police department and the corrupt inner workings of the city,” he said (via Collider).

Gotham P.D. will be set before the events of The Batman, Reeves adding: “The idea is we go back to year one and year one is the beginning. It’s the first appearance of this masked vigilante that unsettles the city.”

“You start to see the story through the point-of-view of these corrupt cops,” he continued. “And one in particular. The story is actually a battle for his soul. He’s a cop over generations and the history of corruption in Gotham is enormous and goes back many years.”

The appearance of Batman and how it affects the police force will shape the series, the director also teasing the appearance of other comic book characters.

Advertisement

“As you realize there’s this myth building in the background, you are in a new place with these characters, some of whom will touch on that you may have seen from the comics and others totally new,” Reeves said.

“You can go down this avenue and go into detail that you couldn’t go into in the movie and go into these rich places and meet these characters Terrence is going to create.”

During DC FanDome, fans were given a first look at The Batman in a new trailer, which revealed Pattinson’s Batman alongside Paul Dano’s Riddler and Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.