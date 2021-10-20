NewsTV News

‘Batwoman’ studio calls Ruby Rose’s claims of abusive working conditions “revisionist history”

The actor spoke of unsafe working conditions and the injuries she and others faced on set

By NME
Batwoman
Rose left 'Batwoman' after one season last year. CREDIT: Alamy

Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind US network The CW, has responded to Ruby Rose’s recent claims that she left Batwoman following unsafe and hostile working conditions.

The actor, who has given several brief explanations for her sudden exit from The CW in May 2020, had taken to social media today (October 20) to “come for” The CW, tagging Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, and producers Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti specifically.

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happend [sic] on that set,” Rose wrote on her Instagram story. “I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Advertisement

Rose claimed that Warner Bros. Television chief Peter Roth, who left last year, exited the company because he “couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants” and alleged he had hired a private investigator to follow Rose.

Batwoman
As Kate Kane in ‘Batwoman’. CREDIT: Alamy

The actor then shared audio from an alleged conversation between her and her doctor discussing the spinal injury she sustained on the Batwoman set.

“Cut to 3 weeks after this video, it’s worse than abnormal,” Rose continued on her stories. “This was diagnosed years ago on set but if I got an X-ray ‘we would make our day.’ I have documented this for years. On top of that, I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary. Pray tell what else would you like me to share, the broken neck or the broken rib split in two and the tumor?”

Rose subsequently claimed Roth told her she must return to work immediately, potentially costing Warner Bros “millions” otherwise.

She went on to ask fans to “stop asking if I will return to that awful show”, adding that she wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.” Rose then said she “did not quit” and accused the studio of “[ruining] Kate Kane and [destroying] Batwoman.”

Advertisement

Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind The CW drama Batwoman, has since released a statement in response to Rose’s claims. In the statement, they confirm that Rose was fired from the show, but say the account is “revisionist history” and that Rose’s firing was the result of an internal probe into “multiple complaints about workplace behaviour” against the actor. You can read the statement in full below, via Deadline:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Dougray Scott has also responded to NME, saying: “As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

You can read screenshot from Rose’s Instagram Stories in full here:

Earlier this year, commenting on her replacement Javicia Leslie, Rose told NME: “I think Javicia is doing a great job. I wish them all the best,” she says. “But since that announcement and decision was made, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting and hanging out with my animals and my friends, and having this life. I had said that if only I could get some time off, I would do all these things.”

Advertisement
Advertisement