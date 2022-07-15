‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ reboot series shares trailer and release date

The forthcoming Beavis and Butt-Head reboot series has shared a new release date and trailer – check it out below.

The animated duo will be returning to Paramount+ in a new episodic series, following the release of recent spinoff film Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe.

Franchise creator Mike Judge is at the helm of both the film and the new TV show, serving as an executive producer alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio.

Advertisement

Take a look at the new trailer here:

Discussing the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, Judge told Consequence: “It’s harder than it looks to write Beavis and Butt-Head because they’re so dumb. They can’t figure stuff out. Things sort of have to happen to them.

“I watched a lot of Clouseau movies and Cheech and Chong and that stuff is really well done. Like I say, it’s harder to write than you’d think, but I think I’m pretty happy with the way we brought them into the future.”

More than 200 remastered episodes of the original Beavis And Butt-Head series will also soon be available through Paramount+.

South Park will also move all TV episodes, movies and made-for-streaming films to Paramount+ worldwide in 2025, with Season 27 arriving one year earlier on that platform.

Advertisement

“South Park and Beavis And Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+, previously said in a statement.

“By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.”

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head will be released on August 4 on Paramount+.