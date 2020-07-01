‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ to return for two new seasons

Beavis & Butt-Head will return to screens for a ninth and tenth season, it has been confirmed.

Created by Mike Judge, the animated MTV series originally ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 1997, with a feature-length film arriving in 1996. The show was revived in 2011 for an eighth run of episodes.

Today (July 1), it has been announced that Judge has signed a deal to reboot Beavis & Butt-Head for a further two seasons, which will see the series move from MTV to Comedy Central.

Judge will write, produce and record the voice-overs for both Beavis and Butt-Head, who will inhabit a “whole new Gen Z world” in future episodes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, there are also plans for additional spinoffs and specials.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said of the news.

Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”