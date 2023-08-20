‘Beef’ creator “really open” to second season

The creator of Netflix hit series Beef has said he is “really open” to the idea of a second season.

Lee Sung Jin’s show debuted earlier this year and was hailed as the best TV show of 2023. The show stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two feuding enemies who end up in a war stemming from a road rage incident.

A second season of the show hasn’t yet been confirmed by Netflix, but Lee revealed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would “love to make more” of the show.

“We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters,” he revealed.

“At the same time, I really love Danny and Amy and George (Joseph Lee) and Paul (Young Mazino) and the world we created. So, I’m really open to it all.”

Of the show’s future, he added: “Most importantly, I really want to keep working with this crew that I’ve really fallen in love with. But it’s hard for me to say which direction we’ll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum, so I’m really hoping the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] comes to its senses.”

An official synopsis reads: “Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life.

“The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

The show was included in NME‘s list of the best TV shows of 2023 so far, with the piece saying: “A road rage incident triggers a feud that turns more toxic than Andrew Tate’s contacts list in this blistering A24-produced series that pits Ali Wong and Steven Yeun against each other as newfound nemeses who are constantly raising the stakes of their enmity.”