‘Beef’ season 2 reportedly eyeing Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway

Netflix is reportedly looking to beef up its cast for the second of its hit series, Beef.

According to a report from Deadline Hollywood, series creator Lee Sung Jin hopes to rope in several big names to play feuding couples for the second season of Beef.

Per Deadline Hollywood, Lee is currently eyeing A-listers Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway – who starred together in the 2010 rom-com Love & Other Drugs and in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain – as one couple.

Also being eyed to star as the second couple are Priscilla standout Cailee Spaeny and May December and Riverdale star Charles Melton. According to Deadline, “no deals are in place” at the moment and that Netflix and A24 are “ready to get the second season into production by late summer or fall.”

In August 2023, Lee Sung Jin said he was “really open” to the idea of a second season. “We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters,” he revealed. “At the same time, I really love Danny and Amy and George (Joseph Lee) and Paul (Young Mazino) and the world we created. So, I’m really open to it all.”

Beef was named NME‘s third best TV show of 2023, with Andrew Trendell writing: “One act of retribution only fuelled the next as our two protagonists became even more unwittingly entwined in another’s lives and shady goings on. This was squeaky bum time TV at its very best.”

Beef nabbed five of the 13 awards it was nominated for at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards earlier today (January 16). Among the awards Beef won, were three major accolades: leading actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both took home their respective awards for Outstanding Leads in a Limited Series or Movie. It was also awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.

The other two awards Beef won were awarded to Lee Sung Jin for Best Writing and Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.