Bernie Sanders predicted what would happen on election night last week, in conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

The talk show host asked the Senator what the world can expect in terms of when the final results might come in, taking into account the United States’ complex voting system.

He went on to predict that Trump would make an early attempt at claiming victory – with his prediction ringing true this morning, when Trump confirmed he would seek Supreme Court action to prevent the further counting of votes.

“Although the election is November 3rd, and it’s been said that we won’t know the results until days later, when do you think we’ll know the results?” Fallon asked Sanders.

The politician went on to explain why it might take time for the votes to be properly counted. “For reasons which I don’t have the time to get into tonight, you’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots.”

He continued: “And unlike states like Florida or Vermont, they’re not able for bad reasons to begin processing those ballots until Election Day or maybe when the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with perhaps millions of mail-in ballots.

“Here is my worry. What polls show, and what studies have shown, is that, for whatever reason, Democrats are more likely to use mail-in ballots. Republicans are more likely to walk into polling booths on Election Day. It is likely that the first votes that will be counted will be those people who came in on Election Day, which will be Republican.”

Bernie Sanders continued: “And here is the fear – and I hope everybody hears it – it could well be, you know, I don’t know what’s going to happen, nobody does. But it could well be that, at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says ‘Thank you Americans for re-electing me. It’s all over, have a good day.’

“But then the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states. And Trump says, ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave office.’ So that is a worry that I and a lot of people have.”

At the time of writing (November 4), more votes are still yet to be counted, with the result of the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden remaining neck-and-neck.