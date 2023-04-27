‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk cast in ‘The Bear’ season 2

Bob Odenkirk, best known for his role as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, has join the cast of FX’s The Bear for its upcoming second season.

The news was reportedly confirmed by anonymous sources to Variety. Variety claims that reps for both Bob Odenkirk and TV network FX declined to comment on his involvement. While details surrounding his character remain unknown, Odenkirk will reportedly be making a guest appearance, rather than being a main cast member.

The Bear is set to return for its second season this June, though its firm release date has yet to be announced. Season two will feature 10 episodes, two more than the first outing, and is set to debut on Hulu in the United States.

A UK release date has not yet been revealed, with season one coming to Disney+ in the UK a few months after the original US release.

The FX-produced Hulu show quietly became one of the most-talked-about shows of the summer earlier last year. The highly-praised show follows chef Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) from fine dining kitchens back to his family’s sandwich shop after the death of his brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal).

The Bear made NME‘s list of the top TV shows of 2022, with Alex Flood writing: “Just when you thought you’d got a grip on tense kitchen drama The Bear, it morphed into a completely different dish.

“Starting out as a workplace show stuffed with Succession-style backstabbing, it eventually ended up a wholesome family comedy, stopping off at surrealist psychological portrait along the way.”