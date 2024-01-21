‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor David Gail dies, aged 58

Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail has died, aged 58.

The news was shared by his sister Katie Colmenares on Instagram yesterday (January 20). The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Gail was best known for playing the fiancé of Shannon Doherty’s character Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, as well as for his portrayal as Dr Joe Scanlon in the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles.

Alongside a picture of them together, Colmenares wrote on social media: “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me.

“The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.'”

The news was also shared by Peter Ferriero, who hosts a Beverly Hills 90210 podcast. Ferriero shared some clips from when Gail was on his podcast on Instagram and wrote: “In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast.”

Gail began his career in the ’90s, with a number of roles on shows including Growing Pains, Doogie Howser MD, The Round Table and Murder She Wrote. He went on to appear in eight episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210.



After this, he had long-running roles in Robin’s Hoods, Savannah and in Port Charles.

