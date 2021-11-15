‘Big Bang Theory’ star returning for ‘Young Sheldon’ spin-off cameo

The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg is set to return to the show’s universe in Young Sheldon.

The actor, who played Howard Wolowitz in the hit CBS sitcom, will be narrating a forthcoming episode of the spin-off show.

Young Sheldon follows the childhood of Sheldon Cooper – played by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory and now played by Iain Armitage as a child.

Helberg’s episode will air on November 19, and will focus on how Sheldon’s hatred for engineering began. Describing the new episode, executive producer Steven Molaro called it “absolutely one of our best”.

“We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon,” Molaro continued in a statement obtained by The Independent.

“But it’s always extra fun when we’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines.”

Earlier this year, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik said the show ended for reasons “the public doesn’t know” in 2019, after first airing in 2007.

“The way that I described the show ending was there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn’t continue,” she said.

“I think, as someone who was grateful to work alongside Jim [Parsons] and eager to see the rest of what all of our lives held for us, I think there was a general feeling like it was time for us to move into something different.”