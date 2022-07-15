‘Big Mouth’: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Lee Jong-suk star in new teaser

South Korean cable network MBC has unveiled a new teaser for its forthcoming noir drama Big Mouth, starring Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Lee Jong-suk.

The newly released visual starts off on a lighthearted note, with scenes from Park Chang-ho (While You Were Sleeping’s Lee Jong-suk) and Go Mi-ho’s (Girls’ Generation’s YoonA) earlier days as newly weds. Things quickly turn awry after Chang-ho is publicly and wrongly accused for a murder, with Mi-ho declaring to the press, “I sincerely hope you reveal who on earth would do such a thing.”

Chang-ho tries to juggle both clearing his own name and ensuring the safety of his wife in snippets shown through the teaser as he gets himself into physical altercations, telling his aggressors: “Don’t touch my wife. The instant you touch her, you’ll all die.”

Big Mouth premieres on MBC and on Disney+ in select regions across Asia Pacific on July 29.

Big Mouth follows the story of third-rate lawyer Park Chang-ho, who ends up getting framed as a suspect in a grisly murder case that sees him taking the fall for a genius conman known only by the alias “Big Mouse”.

Seeking to survive and protect his family, Chang-ho bears the responsibility of exposing a large-scale conspiracy amongst South Korea’s upper class. YoonA stars as Chang-ho’s wife and nurse, Go Mi-ho, who gets herself involved in her husband’s predicament in an attempt to clear his name.

Apart from Lee and YoonA, the drama is also set to star Kim Joo-hun (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Ok Ja-yeon (The Archaeology of Love) and Kwak Dong-yeon (Vincenzo). The series will be helmed by director Oh Choong-hwan, best known for his work with Hotel Del Luna and My Love from the Star.