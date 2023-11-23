More big TV shows have been cancelled so far this month, following a spate of cancellations earlier this year.

While the likes of The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, and Futurama have all been given the green light to move ahead with more seasons, not every show has been so lucky.

Shows cancelled so far in November 2023 join the likes of The Great, Gossip Girl, Big Mouth, One Of Us Is Lying, Snowpiercer and many more in having their time on screen come to an end. The cancellations have affected programmes across the board, from traditional network television to streaming-only shows.

Here are the biggest cancelled TV shows so far this month:

Agent Elvis

After just one season, Netflix has decided to call it quits with this animated series that saw a cartoon version of the King (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) swap music for the life of a spy. Agent Elvis has left the building.

Captain Fall

Another animated series to get the chop by Netflix after one instalment. The first – and now only – season followed a gullible sea captain who unknowingly gets hired to helm a ship on behalf of an international cartel’s smuggling ring.

Shadow And Bone

Based on the book of the same name by Leigh Bardugo, this fantasy series made it to two seasons but can’t score a hat trick with Netflix. Fans aren’t accepting the platform’s decision that easily, though – a petition has been launched to keep Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li) and the Crows on our screens.

Glamorous

Sex And The City’s Kim Cattrall and singer and actor Miss Benny united in this comedy-drama about an influencer who landed their dream job with a makeup mogul. The pairing wasn’t enough to save the show from being cancelled by Netflix after one season, though.

Farzar

Sci-fi animated series Farzar took us on a battle against an evil villain, rooting for a team of cyborgs, conjoined twins, a scientist and a royal space warrior. It was only given one season to shine by Netflix before being cancelled.

Young Sheldon

This The Big Bang Theory spin-off fared better than any other series in this list, making it to six seasons before it got the axe by CBS. The final season will air in 2024, including a one-hour finale.

Superman & Lois

Superman’s powers couldn’t keep this series on air. The CW has announced that, after three seasons, Superman & Lois will hang up its cape for good.