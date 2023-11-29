Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo announced for final ‘Saturday Night Live’ shows of 2023

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced as the musical guests for the final two Saturday Night Live shows of the year.

Rodrigo will perform on the show on December 9, joined by Adam Driver on hosting duties. The actor is promoting his role in Michael Mann’s upcoming film Ferrari, which is released in cinemas from December 25.

Eilish will play the following week on December 16, with SNL veteran Kate McKinnon set to host. The pairing comes after they were both involved with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, where McKinnon played Weird Barbie. Eilish, meanwhile, contributed the five-time Grammy-nominated track ‘What Was I Made For?’ to the film’s soundtrack.

This marks the first time McKinnon has hosted the show. She previously worked on SNL as a cast member for 10 years between 2012 and 2022. Driver, however, has hosted the show three times before, in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Last two shows of 2023!!! pic.twitter.com/Dauy6EZQNW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2023

Rodrigo, who last performed on the show in 2021, returns following the release of her second album ‘Guts’, which recently received six Grammy nominations.

The upcoming final show of the season will mark Eilish’s third time on SNL, after she performed in 2019 and pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2021.

Emma Stone is set to host the next episode on December 2, where she will be joined by musical guest Noah Kahan.

Earlier this month, Eilish revealed how her track ‘Goldwing’ was partly inspired by Rodrigo in an interview with the LA Times.

“It’s not only about her,” Eilish said. “I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.”