‘Black Knight’ is the most-watched non-English show on Netflix this week

Netflix’s latest K-drama offering, the sci-fi series Black Knight, has become the platform’s most-watched non-English series of the week.

This is according to data from Netflix’s official most-watched list, which tracks the platforms most popular content based on a metric it calls “hours viewed”. For the week of May 15 to 21, Black Knight logged over 35million hours viewed.

It’s the show’s second week as the most-watched non-English series of the week. From May 8 to May 14, Black Knight logged over 31million hours viewed. Several other South Korean TV series also made it onto this week’s most-watched list of non-English series, including Doctor Cha and The Good Bad Mother.

Black Knight is also the third most-watched show on Netflix this week, across both English and non-English programmes. The K-drama was only bested by To All the Boys spin-off XO, Kitty and the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, in its third week at the top.

Black Knight was first announced by Netflix in January, when the streaming platform unveiled its slate of upcoming Korean dramas and movies for 2023. At the time, the streaming platform announced 30 such titles, including new seasons 2020’s Sweet Home and 2021’s D.P.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a new teaser for Bloodhounds. The series will star Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as young boxers who enter the dangerous world of private loans, in order to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also in talks to release season two of Persona, starring the late K-pop idol Sulli. The streaming service had originally released the first season of the anthology series in 2019, with season two in production before Sulli’s passing.