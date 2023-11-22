‘Black Mirror’ reportedly renewed for seventh season at Netflix

Netflix is reportedly bringing back its hit sci-fi and dystopian series Black Mirror back for a seventh season.

According to a report from Variety, the acclaimed series has been renewed for a seventh season, though Netflix has yet to confirm the news. According to Variety‘s report, the seventh season will begin production later this year.

At the time of publishing, no cast members have been attached to the supposed upcoming season of Black Mirror, though it is believed that series creator Charlie Brooker will return o executive produce alongside Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades. Further details surrounding Black Mirror season seven have yet to be confirmed, including its plots and episode count.

Black Mirror returned with its sixth season earlier this year after a four-year hiatus that featured an ensemble cast of Hollywood A-listers. While season six consisted of five episodes – each clocking in between 40 minutes and well over an hour – season five only ran for three episodes, each of which ran for over an hour.

The anthology show was originally launched on Channel 4, where it stayed for two seasons. Brooker recently revealed that the network effectively “cancelled” the series in his new book, Inside Black Mirror, which prompted the move to Netflix for its third season in 2016.

Since the show moved to Netflix, Black Mirror has featured stars such as Miley Cyrus, (whose house apparently burned down whilst filming her episode), Salma Hayek (who was worried her episode would get her “in trouble”), and Aaron Paul, amongst others.

Recently, Brooker revealed he tried to use ChatGPT to write a Black Mirror episode, which turned out to be “shit”. The comedian has also expressed the possibility of writing a musical or animated Black Mirror episode for Season 7, teasing that “bloody anything” could happen.