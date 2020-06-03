‘Black Mirror’-style mock ad says season six has been released as reality

A mock Black Mirror advert has been circulating in Madrid, claiming season six is happening right now, in reality.

The campaign, created by Madrid-based creative ad agency Brother, took stock of creator Charlie Brooker’s suggestion that reality is currently feeling too much like a Black Mirror episode to be thinking about new seasons yet.

Mocked up on PhotoShop, the speculative advert (which Netflix has had no involvement with) reads: “Black Mirror 6th Season. Live Now, everywhere.”

Black Mirror. Season 6 pic.twitter.com/v2sZiqFAPZ — Faisal Almalki (@faisalalmalki) June 2, 2020

Brooker recently explained to Radio Times why there isn’t a season 6 of the dystopian anthology series on the horizon just yet. “I’ve been busy, doing things,” he began. “I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.