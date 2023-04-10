‘Blackadder’ star teases reunion for 40th anniversary

Blackadder star Tony Robinson has teased a potential reunion to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary show.

The much-loved historical sitcom, which starred co-creator Rowan Atkinson alongside Robinson throughout, was last produced in 1999 for the film special Blackadder: Back & Forth. That followed just over a decade on from the last full season of the show, 1989’s Blackadder Goes Forth.

Last month, Robinson reprised his role as Baldrick from the show for a Comic Relief special, though Atkinson wasn’t present.

Advertisement

Rumours swirled of a fifth season of the show in 2019, and Robinson has now addressed the potential of new episodes.

Speaking on Lorraine today (April 10), Robinson was asked about a potential reunion, replying: “All I’m gonna say is, everybody likes to celebrate a 40th anniversary, don’t they?

“So there must be some fresh way we can celebrate our 40th birthday, wouldn’t you think?”

In 2021, Robinson said that a reunion was “not on the horizon,” telling The Independent: “A lot of [the reason for the interest of a reunion] is because it has been incorporated into the curriculum,” Robinson explained. “Another advantage is that it wasn’t set at the time it was written, which was also helpful for Shakespeare and Brecht.”

Co-creator and writer Richard Curtis first sparked renewed speculation of a Blackadder return in 2019 as he teased that he was planning a revival of the series.

Advertisement

“The thing about Blackadder was, it was a young man’s show criticising older people, saying how stupid those in authority were,” Curtis told the Radio Times. “So I did once think, ‘If we ever did anything again, it should be Blackadder as a teacher in a university, about how much we hate young people’.”