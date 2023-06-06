‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay has died, aged 62

Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and star of the Netflix reality series Bling Empire, has died at 62 after suffering a stroke.

Shay’s death was confirmed via a statement to press, with her family telling Variety: “It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

The Japanese-Russian was an heiress, who inherited her parents’ fortune in 2006 after she and her brother sold their father’s company, global defense contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

In 2021, Shay appeared in the first season of the Netflix original reality show Bling Empire, which follows the lives of Asian socialites in Los Angeles as they go through countless parties, glamour and drama. Shay quickly became a fan favourite, and was often praised on social media for being the most humble and “down-to-earth” cast member despite her wealth.

Following the news of her death, Bling Empire co-star Kane Lim took to Instagram with a tribute, writing: “I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera. We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end… Thank you for your company. I will always remember you for your tenacity for life and resilience and whether the camera is on or off you, you slayyyy. Continue to slay in the heavens.”

Co-star Kim Lee said in a statement to Variety, “This is such a huge shock. I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show. We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There’s no one like Anna Shay; she’s an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”

Kevin Kreider paid tribute to Shay on Instagram: “You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”