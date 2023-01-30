Bluey soundtrack album ‘Bluey: Dance Mode!’ arriving in April

A new Bluey soundtrack album will arrive in April.

‘Bluey: Dance Mode!’ will feature 17 new recordings of songs which were originally composed by Joff Bush, spanning all three seasons of the Australian animated children’s series.

Among the tracks included are contributions from Australian artists Meg Washington and Jazz D’Arcy, a “dance remix” of the original Bluey theme, and tracks like ‘The BeeeeeOOP Walk’, ‘Lollipop Yum Yum Yum’, ‘Cat Squad!’ and ‘Sticky Gecko’.

You can hear the first song from ‘Dance Mode’ – its EDM-tinged title track – below. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Bluey, created and written by Joe Brumm, had its first season premiere on ABC Kids in 2018, following the titular, anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy and her family. Two more seasons have since been broadcast, and the show has gone on to be released internationally on Disney+.

The forthcoming compilation will follow up ‘Bluey: The Soundtrack’, Bush’s soundtrack album for the series’ first season, which was released in early 2021. The soundtrack debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart that February, making it the first children’s album to reach the top of the charts in Australia. The same year, it won Best Children’s Album at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards.

“Writing for kids and families really frees you from the shackles of trying to be cool or fashionable and just make music that connects. That’s what I feel we are doing here,” Bush said of the forthcoming album in a statement.

“Bluey is an incredible world created from Joe Brumm’s stories, and to help bring the musical part of that to life has always been thrilling. Each one of these tunes was written and produced from the heart. The secret sauce, though, is really the wonderful musicians, co-writers and collaborators I got to work with.”

The ‘Bluey: Dance Mode!’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Bluey Theme Tune’ (Dance Remix)

2. ‘Dance Mode’ (Season 2 Episode 1, Dance Mode)

3. ‘Doo-ba-Zoo’ (Season 3 Episode 13, Housework)

4. ‘The BeeeeeOOP Walk’ (Season 3 Episode 13, Housework)

5. ‘Chattermax’ (Season 1 Episode 42, Hide & Seek)

6. ‘Copycat’ (Season 1 Episode 38, Copycat)

7. ‘Lollipop Yum Yum Yum’ (Season 2 Episode 40, Bad Mood)

8. ‘Cat Squad!’ (Season 2 Episode 30, Library)

9. ‘Omelette’ (Season 3 Episode 5, Omelette)

10. ‘Sticky Gecko’ (Season 2 Episode 12, Sticky Gecko)

11. ‘The Gnome Song’ – feat. Meg Washington (Season 1 Episode 17, Calypso)

12. ‘Army’ (Season 2 Episode 12, Army)

13. ‘Grandad’ (Season 2 Episode 42, Grandad)

14. ‘It Was Yesterday’ (Season 2 Episode 42, Grandad)

15. ‘Rain’ – Instrumental (Season 3 Episode 18, Rain)

16. ‘Rainbow’ (Season 3 Episode 18, Rain)

17. ‘Rain (Boldly in the Pretend)’ – feat. Jazz D’Arcy (Season 3 Episode 18, Rain)

