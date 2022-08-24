Bob Mortimer announces ‘Gone Fishing’ return date

Bob Mortimer has announced Gone Fishing will be back on our screens next month.

The comedian and actor took to social media to share a video teaser of the new season, due to air on September 9 on BBC iPlayer.

“Where is the cheeky little chappy?” a voiceover says in the clip, before later adding: “Let’s get our fishing heads on.” Mortimer features in the show alongside his longtime comedy partner Paul Whitehouse.

Advertisement

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section of Mortimer’s post, with one writing: “I’m packing my processed meat snacks now.”

Check out the post here:

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing first aired in 2018, with four series having aired since, with the last one having been released just last year.

The series sees the double act reflect on their lives after both suffering major heart problems, while enjoying the countryside across fishing trips to various parts of Britain.

Last year, Bob Mortimer had said that filming for his forthcoming comedy with Reeves about Michael Jackson’s glove would go ahead in 2022 – but it’s since been delayed until 2023.

Advertisement

According to a synopsis, it is “a comedy road movie about two best friends in search of Michael Jackson’s mythical training glove.”

“Vic and Bob are childhood friends who own a junk shop together where they both work and live. Profits are down and with their futures in jeopardy, they approach their obnoxious landlord to explain their ‘rent’ problems. Rather than helping them, the unsavoury character gives them a choice: eviction, or locate for him a rare and unusual item… Michael Jackson’s training glove.

“What follows is a madcap road movie across Britain as they enter the world of strange collectables and celebrity memorabilia in search of the elusive glove.”

Gone Fishing will return on BBC iPlayer on September 9.