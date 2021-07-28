Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on set of ‘Better Call Saul’

Bob Odenkirk has been sent to the hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul.

As first reported by TMZ and later The Hollywood Reporter, the incident happened during a Tuesday (July 27) shoot at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, where the Breaking Bad spinoff is shooting its sixth and final season.

The 58-year-old Odenkirk was immediately helped by crew members, who called paramedics to send the actor to the hospital via ambulance. Odenkirk is reportedly still receiving medical care. His current condition is unknown.

NME has reached out to representatives for Odenkirk for comment.

Production for the sixth season of Better Call Saul has been underway since March, when it first began shooting in New Mexico.

Earlier this year, Odenkirk made his big-screen action lead debut in Nobody, which was released in UK cinemas on June 9. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Better Call Saul, created by Breaking Bad mastermind Vince Gilligan, debuted in 2015. It follows con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), six years before the events of Breaking Bad, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

Its sixth season will close out a chapter for the popular character, one that Odenkirk previously teased would result in a “supremely intense” finale.

This is a developing story.