Bob Saget cooks bacon for Desiigner in new music video, his final role

Bob Saget’s final role as an actor has been revealed, and it’s a starring role in a Desiigner music video – watch it below.

The beloved Full House star passed away last month aged 65. Saget was found dead by authorities in a Florida hotel room on January 9, the day after he had performed a stand-up comedy set in Jacksonville.

In the new video, for Desiigner’s track ‘Bakin”, Saget cooks bacon for Desiigner, which he called “the best dad joke ever” in behind-the-scenes footage of the video.

Speaking of the experience of working with Saget on the shoot, co-star DJ Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone: “When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off,” the artist said. “He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.”

Watch the ‘Bakin” video below.

In a new statement shared by Saget’s family, authorities had confirmed he died as a result of head trauma. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” they wrote.

Saget was best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner in the popular ’80s and ’90s sitcom, Full House, along with its more recent Netflix sequel, Fuller House.

Among those who paid tribute to Saget following his passing were his Full House co-star John Stamos, who wrote: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Others who honoured the late Saget included Pete Davidson, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo, Kat Dennings, Josh Radnor, Patton Oswalt, Jim Carrey, Tim Allen, Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Judd Apatow and Viola Davis.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” Saget’s family wrote elsewhere in their statement.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”