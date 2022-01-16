Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to late actor: “He was love”

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo has paid tribute to late actor following his death last week, calling him “the most incredible man on earth”.

The Full House actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel last Sunday (January 9) and pronounced dead on the scene.

After a number of tributes have flooded in on social media this past week, his wife Kelly Rizzo has now paid tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram.

“After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” Rizzo wrote. “I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever.”

Rizzo went on to express gratitude for the fact that she got to be the one to “love him and cherish him”, while noting that Saget deserved “every ounce” of her affection. “Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love,” she said. “If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Even with the passing of her husband, Rizzo expressed that she has no regrets because she and Saget constantly made their feelings for one another known. “We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly,” she wrote. “I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

Rizzo added that Saget was “a force” and how she was in awe of “the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man”. “I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers,” she said. “Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Saget’s widow added that the late actor and comedian had “so much more” he wanted to do, and so much more love to give – and that she will continue to make it her mission to share “how amazing he was” with everyone possible, joking that this doesn’t mean she will be doing stand-up like her husband.

She concluded that she will “keep sharing” information about the Scleroderma Research Foundation and “how important” it was to him, in the wake of his sister Gay’s death from the disease. “I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always,” Rizzo said in closing. “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon (January 14) in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends.

The funeral was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star, John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Lori Loughlin, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, along with Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle.