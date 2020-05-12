‘Bob’s Burgers’ renewed for season 11

Bob’s Burgers has been renewed by Fox for an eleventh season.

The news comes ahead of the final episode of the long-running cartoon’s tenth season, which will air in the US on Sunday (May 17).

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn previously indicated to Deadline back in January that the future of Bob’s Burgers was bright, saying that the show would “be on Fox for a long time”.

Advertisement

Production on season 11 of Bob’s Burgers is already underway, and this next block of episodes has been included as part of Fox’s announcement of its autumn 2020 schedule.

Despite this good news for the future of the show, Deadline does note, however, that sources told them that the deal for season 11 “is not completely done” yet.

Later this month, Central Park — which has been created by the team behind Bob’s Burgers, led by the show’s creator Loren Bouchard — will premiere on Apple TV+.

The show will star the voices of Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

Advertisement

“Central Park is an animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in, and are the caretakers of, Central Park,” a synopsis about the upcoming series explains.

“Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long-suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.”