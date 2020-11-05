‘Bob’s Burgers’ showrunner explains when we can expect feature film

Bob’s Burgers showrunner Loren Bouchard has shared an update on the spin-off film.

Earlier this year Bouchard, also directing a short film called My Butt Has A Fever, had planned a theatrical release for both the short and the feature – both now delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The short, focusing on the Belcher kids – Louisa, Tina and Eugene – singing a song also called ‘My Butt Is A Fever’, was set to screen ahead of film screenings in a similar way to Disney’s tactic of screening The Simpsons short film Playdate with Destiny ahead of Onward.

Discussing the change of plans, Bouchard told Entertainment Weekly: “First of all, there are no theatres to release it into and, second of all, would anyone want to go see the Belcher kids sing a song called ‘My Butt Has a Fever’?

“Of course, we’re hoping at some point it’ll be okay again, but talk about pre-COVID plans getting changed.”

Regarding the feature, which Bouchard is also directing, the filmmaker said the plan is still to release it in cinemas once it becomes safe to do so.

“We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theatres because Bob’s is already on TV,” he explained.

“Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theatres. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there’s a point at which everyone can go back to theatres safely, we’re excited about Bob’s the movie being seen in the theatre, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before. That’s the main course that we’re delivering to people, in this case.”

The Bob’s Burgers movie was originally due to be released on July 17 of this year, but is now scheduled be released in cinemas on April 9, 2021.